All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 919 ALGARE LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
919 ALGARE LOOP
Last updated September 23 2019 at 3:19 AM

919 ALGARE LOOP

919 Algare Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

919 Algare Loop, Orange County, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Reduce for quick rent!!Beautiful House in gated community at BELMERE Village in WINDERMERE. A Former Model Home with 5 Bedrooms , 4 full bathrooms. Home features gorgeous DRAPES AND CURTAINS. WINDOW TREATMENt . This private Pool Home is over 3300 Sq heated. Extra Large Master Bedroom with walk-in Closet, Large Master Bath with double shower and Garden Tub master bedroom has her own area to relax, Upgrade Kitchen with Island. ALL Rooms on first floor except a HUGE BONUS ROOM in Upstairs. DEN has a BUILT IN BOOKCASE. Spacious Patio overlooking pool are and outdoor landscaping. NO CARPET, All Hardwood & Tile floors throughout the house, Fresh paint outside & inside & new appliances, laundry room has washer & dryer include, mature landscaping. House has 3 car garage. Community Pool , Tennis Court , Playground , Clubhouse & Gym all include the rent. Close all major highway & expressway, medical area. Close by Winter
Garden Village & great Restaurants. Pets are allowed.Rent include all maintenance on the property. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 ALGARE LOOP have any available units?
919 ALGARE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 919 ALGARE LOOP have?
Some of 919 ALGARE LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 ALGARE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
919 ALGARE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 ALGARE LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 ALGARE LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 919 ALGARE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 919 ALGARE LOOP offers parking.
Does 919 ALGARE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 919 ALGARE LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 ALGARE LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 919 ALGARE LOOP has a pool.
Does 919 ALGARE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 919 ALGARE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 919 ALGARE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 ALGARE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 919 ALGARE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 ALGARE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College