919 ALGARE LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Reduce for quick rent!!Beautiful House in gated community at BELMERE Village in WINDERMERE. A Former Model Home with 5 Bedrooms , 4 full bathrooms. Home features gorgeous DRAPES AND CURTAINS. WINDOW TREATMENt . This private Pool Home is over 3300 Sq heated. Extra Large Master Bedroom with walk-in Closet, Large Master Bath with double shower and Garden Tub master bedroom has her own area to relax, Upgrade Kitchen with Island. ALL Rooms on first floor except a HUGE BONUS ROOM in Upstairs. DEN has a BUILT IN BOOKCASE. Spacious Patio overlooking pool are and outdoor landscaping. NO CARPET, All Hardwood & Tile floors throughout the house, Fresh paint outside & inside & new appliances, laundry room has washer & dryer include, mature landscaping. House has 3 car garage. Community Pool , Tennis Court , Playground , Clubhouse & Gym all include the rent. Close all major highway & expressway, medical area. Close by Winter

Garden Village & great Restaurants. Pets are allowed.Rent include all maintenance on the property. Ready to move in.