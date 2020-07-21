919 ALGARE LOOP

Amenities
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Reduce for quick rent!!Beautiful House in gated community at BELMERE Village in WINDERMERE. A Former Model Home with 5 Bedrooms , 4 full bathrooms. Home features gorgeous DRAPES AND CURTAINS. WINDOW TREATMENt . This private Pool Home is over 3300 Sq heated. Extra Large Master Bedroom with walk-in Closet, Large Master Bath with double shower and Garden Tub master bedroom has her own area to relax, Upgrade Kitchen with Island. ALL Rooms on first floor except a HUGE BONUS ROOM in Upstairs. DEN has a BUILT IN BOOKCASE. Spacious Patio overlooking pool are and outdoor landscaping. NO CARPET, All Hardwood & Tile floors throughout the house, Fresh paint outside & inside & new appliances, laundry room has washer & dryer include, mature landscaping. House has 3 car garage. Community Pool , Tennis Court , Playground , Clubhouse & Gym all include the rent. Close all major highway & expressway, medical area. Close by Winter
Garden Village & great Restaurants. Pets are allowed.Rent include all maintenance on the property. Ready to move in.