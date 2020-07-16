9108 ISLEWORTH GARDENS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill

Nestled within the gates of the renowned Isleworth Golf & Country Club, this beautiful home offers a prime location within the Gardens of

Isleworth – an intimate enclave of custom homes surrounded by lush gardens, water features, bridges and walking paths. The garden villa

offers a single-story floor plan spanning 4,077square feet, with beautiful views of the surrounding landscape. Beyond the foyer is a lovely

screened courtyard featuring a sparkling pool with water feature as well as a large lanai with fireplace and summer kitchen for the best in

indoor-outdoor living. The center-island kitchen offers professional appliances, custom cabinetry and granite countertops – all overlooking a

casual dining area and large family room. Featuring a large bath with dual vanities, a soaking tub and separate walk-in shower, the master suite also boasts a dressing area and separate his-and-her closets. Two additional bedrooms – including a guest cabana with morning bar and separate access – along with a formal dining room, butler’s pantry, home office and beautifully finished powder bath add the finishing touches to the home. RENTAL APPLICATION MUST BE SUBMITTED AND APPLICABLE FEES PAID TO THE ISLEWORTH COMMUNITY

ASSOCIATION. PLEASE CONTACT AGENT FOR DETAILS.