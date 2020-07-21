9048 Tecumseh Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage new construction

Beautiful, Brand New Construction 3BR/2.5BA Townhome in Econ Trails By Valencia East! - Brand new construction town home located a few minutes from Valencia East in the Econ Trails Community! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1,671sqft, Palm model, two-story end unit town home is brand new and ready for you to call home! The town home features an open floor plan with ceramic tile plank flooring throughout the first floor living area, kitchen and dining room, and all bathrooms. The kitchen features white upgraded 42" cabinetry with crown, quartz counter tops, plenty of cabinet storage, counter top and preparation space, a very large kitchen bar area for seating, large closet pantry and brand new stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator, range, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher and disposal. The kitchen, living room and dining room enjoy plenty of natural light and an open and expansive feel accentuated by the volume ceilings and sliding glass doors leading to the rear covered patio. On the second floor, you will find the master bedroom and guest bedrooms, guest bath, inside utility room and plenty of storage in the multiple linen closets. The master bedroom suite is separated from the guest rooms giving it a very private feel and with an en-suite bath featuring dual vanity sinks, glass enclosed shower, separate garden tub, a spacious walk-in closet and plush carpeting-everything one could ask for in a master bedroom suite! The guest bedrooms are both well-sized with plenty of closet space with easy access to the guest bathroom. An over-sized two-car garage with automatic door opener, open patio overlooking the backyard area and high efficiency AC and hot water heater and included high-end, full-size washer and dryer, Ring video doorbell, front door smart lock, security system (security service/monitoring not included), smart A/C thermostat and community pool and playground round out this newly constructed town home. With easy access to Valencia East, UCF, 408, 417, University Boulevard, Colonial Drive, Downtown Orlando, Orlando International Airport, shopping, dining and entertainment this is a wonderful place to call home! Sorry, no pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



