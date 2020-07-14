Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking playground garage

9013 Flat Rock Lane Available 08/12/20 Immaculate 4/2 Home with 2-Car Garage in Moss Park Ridge of Lake Nona - This is a spacious and well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Moss Park Ridge community of Lake Nona.



The property features ceramic tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms along with neutral paint.



There is a small foyer area at the entrance which leads to a a formal living room and dining room combo.



Just past the dining room is the well equipped kitchen which is open to the family room and includes quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet and counter space and a center island.



There is a spacious family room with sliding doors leading to the back patio.



The spacious master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and the master bathroom includes dual vanities, separate shower and a garden tub.



You will also find 3 more bedrooms with closets, a shared hall bath with tub/shower combo, a laundry room with washer/dryer set included and a 2-car garage with auto opener.



The Moss Park Ridge community features a community park with playground, sports field and basketball court and is located close to area schools with nearby shopping and dining establishments and is less than 5 minutes to the 417/Greenway and just minutes to the Lake Nona Medical City, the 528 Beachline and the Orlando International Airport.



Lawn Treatments are included in the price of the rent.



A pet may be considered on a case per case basis.



Must see to fully appreciate. A renters insurance policy is required to rent this home.



Call today for appointment to view (407) 476-0476.



Email us at rentals@fmgrealestate.com.



