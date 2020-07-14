All apartments in Orange County
9013 Flat Rock Lane

9013 Flat Rock Lane · (407) 476-0476 ext. 1
Location

9013 Flat Rock Lane, Orange County, FL 32832

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9013 Flat Rock Lane · Avail. Aug 12

$1,895

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1956 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
9013 Flat Rock Lane Available 08/12/20 Immaculate 4/2 Home with 2-Car Garage in Moss Park Ridge of Lake Nona - This is a spacious and well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Moss Park Ridge community of Lake Nona.

The property features ceramic tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms along with neutral paint.

There is a small foyer area at the entrance which leads to a a formal living room and dining room combo.

Just past the dining room is the well equipped kitchen which is open to the family room and includes quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet and counter space and a center island.

There is a spacious family room with sliding doors leading to the back patio.

The spacious master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and the master bathroom includes dual vanities, separate shower and a garden tub.

You will also find 3 more bedrooms with closets, a shared hall bath with tub/shower combo, a laundry room with washer/dryer set included and a 2-car garage with auto opener.

The Moss Park Ridge community features a community park with playground, sports field and basketball court and is located close to area schools with nearby shopping and dining establishments and is less than 5 minutes to the 417/Greenway and just minutes to the Lake Nona Medical City, the 528 Beachline and the Orlando International Airport.

Lawn Treatments are included in the price of the rent.

A pet may be considered on a case per case basis.

Must see to fully appreciate. A renters insurance policy is required to rent this home.

Call today for appointment to view (407) 476-0476.

Email us at rentals@fmgrealestate.com.

(RLNE4987805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9013 Flat Rock Lane have any available units?
9013 Flat Rock Lane has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9013 Flat Rock Lane have?
Some of 9013 Flat Rock Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9013 Flat Rock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9013 Flat Rock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9013 Flat Rock Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9013 Flat Rock Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9013 Flat Rock Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9013 Flat Rock Lane offers parking.
Does 9013 Flat Rock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9013 Flat Rock Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9013 Flat Rock Lane have a pool?
No, 9013 Flat Rock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9013 Flat Rock Lane have accessible units?
No, 9013 Flat Rock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9013 Flat Rock Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9013 Flat Rock Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9013 Flat Rock Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9013 Flat Rock Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
