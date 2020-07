Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WINTER PARK A+ SCHOOLS! 15 Minutes to UCF. Come to enjoy this newly renovated two story spectacular 3 bedroom 3 bath home. On an over sized lot, overlooking the magnificent wetlands beautiful backyard all the way to Lake Martha. Large living areas & bedrooms and walk-in closets compliment. All new appliances. In the desirable Miller Cove subdivision.