8140 TUMERIC COURT

Single Family house located in exclusive and highly desirable Lake Jean neighborhood. Winter Park school. There is a recreation area and playground, picnic area and tot lot. This is a one floor home. Ceramic tile and carpet throughout. Formal living and dining and family room. Convenient location with easy access to anywhere you want to go in the Orlando area via nearby 408 or 417, nearby UCF, Research Park & Baldwin Park. Great shopping and restaurants just minutes away. UCF less than fifteen minutes away. Desirable Winter Park High school district. Lawn care included. Our office caps roommates at three per property. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).