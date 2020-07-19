All apartments in Orange County
Orange County, FL
8140 TUMERIC COURT
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

8140 TUMERIC COURT

8140 Tumeric Court · No Longer Available
Location

8140 Tumeric Court, Orange County, FL 32817

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
playground
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Single Family house located in exclusive and highly desirable Lake Jean neighborhood. Winter Park school. There is a recreation area and playground, picnic area and tot lot. This is a one floor home. Ceramic tile and carpet throughout. Formal living and dining and family room. Convenient location with easy access to anywhere you want to go in the Orlando area via nearby 408 or 417, nearby UCF, Research Park & Baldwin Park. Great shopping and restaurants just minutes away. UCF less than fifteen minutes away. Desirable Winter Park High school district. Lawn care included. Our office caps roommates at three per property. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8140 TUMERIC COURT have any available units?
8140 TUMERIC COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 8140 TUMERIC COURT have?
Some of 8140 TUMERIC COURT's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8140 TUMERIC COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8140 TUMERIC COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8140 TUMERIC COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 8140 TUMERIC COURT is pet friendly.
Does 8140 TUMERIC COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8140 TUMERIC COURT offers parking.
Does 8140 TUMERIC COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8140 TUMERIC COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8140 TUMERIC COURT have a pool?
No, 8140 TUMERIC COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8140 TUMERIC COURT have accessible units?
No, 8140 TUMERIC COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8140 TUMERIC COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8140 TUMERIC COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8140 TUMERIC COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8140 TUMERIC COURT has units with air conditioning.
