All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 8102 Puffin Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
8102 Puffin Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8102 Puffin Dr

8102 Puffin Drive · (407) 250-4800 ext. 106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8102 Puffin Drive, Orange County, FL 32825

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8102 Puffin Dr · Avail. Aug 15

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8102 Puffin Dr Available 08/15/20 2/2 Duplex near 408 and Valencia East! - 2/2 Duplex. Tile floors throughout. Kitchen highlights an ample amount of cabinetry.Bedrooms and baths are a great size! Conveniently located just minutes from the Florida Hospital, 408 Express Way and local shopping centers. If pets are approved, $25 will be added to rent in addition to non-refundable pet deposit.This property will be available mid August. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.

This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligo’s billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.

*** HOA Rules and Regulations - cannot have more than three unrelated adults on the lease per HOA ***

INTERESTED IN A TOUR? – Call 407 543 1073 anytime for tour information.

360 VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming Soon!

SHOWINGS - Register for a private tour by clicking this link: - https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/8102-puffin-dr

READY TO APPLY? - Click here and complete the online application: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent

SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.

TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE – Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission. If pets are approved, $25 will be added to rent in addition to non-refundable pet deposit.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5870316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8102 Puffin Dr have any available units?
8102 Puffin Dr has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8102 Puffin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8102 Puffin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8102 Puffin Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8102 Puffin Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8102 Puffin Dr offer parking?
No, 8102 Puffin Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8102 Puffin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8102 Puffin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8102 Puffin Dr have a pool?
No, 8102 Puffin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8102 Puffin Dr have accessible units?
No, 8102 Puffin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8102 Puffin Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8102 Puffin Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8102 Puffin Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8102 Puffin Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8102 Puffin Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd
Orlando, FL 32808
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln
Orlando, FL 32814
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity