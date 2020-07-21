8061 Windy Hill Way

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

This spacious 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home is ready to move in! Home features tile floors throughout entire property. Large great room plan. Kitchen with breakfast bar and separate dining room area. All appliances included! Updated Master Bathroom with nice tile, vanity area and walk-in closet. Ceiling fans in all rooms.Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days!! Large fenced backyard! *Shed in the backyard is not available for use.* Sorry, no pets. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,390, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,390, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.