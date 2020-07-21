All apartments in Orange County
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

8061 Windy Hill Way

8061 Windy Hill Way · No Longer Available
Location

8061 Windy Hill Way, Orange County, FL 32818

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This spacious 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home is ready to move in! Home features tile floors throughout entire property. Large great room plan. Kitchen with breakfast bar and separate dining room area. All appliances included! Updated Master Bathroom with nice tile, vanity area and walk-in closet. Ceiling fans in all rooms.Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days!! Large fenced backyard! *Shed in the backyard is not available for use.* Sorry, no pets. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,390, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,390, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8061 Windy Hill Way have any available units?
8061 Windy Hill Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 8061 Windy Hill Way have?
Some of 8061 Windy Hill Way's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8061 Windy Hill Way currently offering any rent specials?
8061 Windy Hill Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8061 Windy Hill Way pet-friendly?
No, 8061 Windy Hill Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 8061 Windy Hill Way offer parking?
No, 8061 Windy Hill Way does not offer parking.
Does 8061 Windy Hill Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8061 Windy Hill Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8061 Windy Hill Way have a pool?
No, 8061 Windy Hill Way does not have a pool.
Does 8061 Windy Hill Way have accessible units?
No, 8061 Windy Hill Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8061 Windy Hill Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8061 Windy Hill Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8061 Windy Hill Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8061 Windy Hill Way has units with air conditioning.
