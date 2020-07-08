806 Herman Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming Bungalow Home close to Downtown - This home is a 2 bedroom 1 bath plus a small bonus room that would be great for an office with loads of of charm. New floors through out except the kitchen and bath. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and room for dinette table. Dining room, large family room plus a living room, plenty of space for parties. This is a corner lot and with lots for trees and natural Florida landscape, but no worries the lawn care is included and they even trim the shrubs. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Pets are not accepted at this property. Contact Tara at 407-284-9466 to schedule a showing. To make application for the property go to WWW.MYRENTALMOVE.COM



RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

-2 years of Rental History

-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent

-No Evictions of any kind

-No Rental Collections of any kind

-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person



REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION

-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)



PROOF OF INCOME:

-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.

-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns

-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.

-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order..



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5834732)