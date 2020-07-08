All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

806 Herman Ave

806 Herman Avenue · (407) 343-8137
Location

806 Herman Avenue, Orange County, FL 32803

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 806 Herman Ave · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1336 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming Bungalow Home close to Downtown - This home is a 2 bedroom 1 bath plus a small bonus room that would be great for an office with loads of of charm. New floors through out except the kitchen and bath. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and room for dinette table. Dining room, large family room plus a living room, plenty of space for parties. This is a corner lot and with lots for trees and natural Florida landscape, but no worries the lawn care is included and they even trim the shrubs. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Pets are not accepted at this property. Contact Tara at 407-284-9466 to schedule a showing. To make application for the property go to WWW.MYRENTALMOVE.COM

RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)

PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order..

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Herman Ave have any available units?
806 Herman Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 806 Herman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
806 Herman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Herman Ave pet-friendly?
No, 806 Herman Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 806 Herman Ave offer parking?
No, 806 Herman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 806 Herman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Herman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Herman Ave have a pool?
No, 806 Herman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 806 Herman Ave have accessible units?
No, 806 Herman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Herman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 Herman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 806 Herman Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 806 Herman Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
