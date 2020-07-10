Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7932 Virginia Pine Court Available 08/09/19 3/2 Home - This beautiful home offers lots of living space with wood floors throughout the living area and tiles in the bedroom. Three bedroom home in the Pines Community of Orlando. Nice Kitchen with stainless appliances. Home has a big fenced yard. Washer and dryer comes with the property. Close to Valencia,UCF, minutes from the East West and near the airport make this a great location. You will love it the minute you walk. Call now to make an appointment



Lawn is included in rent.



(RLNE4237397)