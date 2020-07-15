All apartments in Orange County
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:15 AM

7827 WESTMINSTER ABBEY BOULEVARD

7827 Westminster Abbey Boulevard · (407) 920-4600
Location

7827 Westminster Abbey Boulevard, Orange County, FL 32835

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4174 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Stunning 2-story fully furnished home, 5 Bed, 4/1 Bath, located in the elegant and highly desirable gated Westminster Landing community, in an A+rated school district, short distance to Dr. Phillips and fabulous restaurant row, theme parks, and easy commute to downtown. The brick paver driveway leads you through the front door to the formal dining & living rooms. The house features a beautiful kitchen with 42' cabinetry & black quartz Corian counters, a gorgeous master suite on the first floor with 2 walk-in closets, French doors, crown molding, central vacuum, oversized 3-car garage, huge Bonus Room with full bath, pool and spa on a very private lot (no rear neighbors) and more. This private community offers tennis courts and playgrounds to its residents as well as a convenient, residents only, access to the nearby Olympia High School. Property to be rented furnished. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7827 WESTMINSTER ABBEY BOULEVARD have any available units?
7827 WESTMINSTER ABBEY BOULEVARD has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7827 WESTMINSTER ABBEY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 7827 WESTMINSTER ABBEY BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7827 WESTMINSTER ABBEY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
7827 WESTMINSTER ABBEY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7827 WESTMINSTER ABBEY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 7827 WESTMINSTER ABBEY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 7827 WESTMINSTER ABBEY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 7827 WESTMINSTER ABBEY BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 7827 WESTMINSTER ABBEY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7827 WESTMINSTER ABBEY BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7827 WESTMINSTER ABBEY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 7827 WESTMINSTER ABBEY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 7827 WESTMINSTER ABBEY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 7827 WESTMINSTER ABBEY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 7827 WESTMINSTER ABBEY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7827 WESTMINSTER ABBEY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7827 WESTMINSTER ABBEY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7827 WESTMINSTER ABBEY BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
