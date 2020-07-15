7827 WESTMINSTER ABBEY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Stunning 2-story fully furnished home, 5 Bed, 4/1 Bath, located in the elegant and highly desirable gated Westminster Landing community, in an A+rated school district, short distance to Dr. Phillips and fabulous restaurant row, theme parks, and easy commute to downtown. The brick paver driveway leads you through the front door to the formal dining & living rooms. The house features a beautiful kitchen with 42' cabinetry & black quartz Corian counters, a gorgeous master suite on the first floor with 2 walk-in closets, French doors, crown molding, central vacuum, oversized 3-car garage, huge Bonus Room with full bath, pool and spa on a very private lot (no rear neighbors) and more. This private community offers tennis courts and playgrounds to its residents as well as a convenient, residents only, access to the nearby Olympia High School. Property to be rented furnished. No pets.