771 18th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

3 Bedroom 2 Bath remodeled home offers, laminate and tile flooring through out, Brand new roof, brand new AC, new floors, new interior and exterior paint, updated kitchen large back yard, washer and dryer hook ups, and much more! Home is located minutes from I4, 408, Turnpike, Millenia, Universal, Downtown, and International Dr.

One small pet allowed with a $250 non-refundable pet fee

Sorry this home is not under the section 8 housing program



Available on April 15, 2020



Call today to schedule your private showing!

Ackley Florida Property Management

(407) 349-8080

www.ackleyflorida.com



12 Month Lease

$5 Monthly Tech Fee

$75 Application Fee Per Adult.

$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.

Ask me about HOA applications for this property



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.