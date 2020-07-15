All apartments in Orange County
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:18 AM

771 18th Street

771 18th Street · (407) 349-8080
Location

771 18th Street, Orange County, FL 32805
Holden Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 958 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3 Bedroom 2 Bath remodeled home offers, laminate and tile flooring through out, Brand new roof, brand new AC, new floors, new interior and exterior paint, updated kitchen large back yard, washer and dryer hook ups, and much more! Home is located minutes from I4, 408, Turnpike, Millenia, Universal, Downtown, and International Dr.
One small pet allowed with a $250 non-refundable pet fee
Sorry this home is not under the section 8 housing program

Available on April 15, 2020

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$5 Monthly Tech Fee
$75 Application Fee Per Adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
Ask me about HOA applications for this property

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 771 18th Street have any available units?
771 18th Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 771 18th Street have?
Some of 771 18th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 771 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
771 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 771 18th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 771 18th Street is pet friendly.
Does 771 18th Street offer parking?
No, 771 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 771 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 771 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 771 18th Street have a pool?
No, 771 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 771 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 771 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 771 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 771 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 771 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 771 18th Street has units with air conditioning.
