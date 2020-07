Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Community conveniently located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, near shopping, Disney and major roads only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools. Home features tile throughout and laminate floors with gourmet Kitchen opening to a large family room. Formal Dining room. Large backyard with no rear neighbors for your privacy. Community features swimming pool. Must See! Property is also available for sale.