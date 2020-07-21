7554 CRANES CREEK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LIKE NEW WINTER PARK TOWNHOME. Beautiful open floor plan, half bath downstairs. Spacious kitchen w. all newer appliances and breakfast area. Open family room / dining room combo. Master bedroom w. large walk-in closet. Large master bathroom w. double sinks, separate tub & shower. Carpet & ceramic tile throughout. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly Home (with approval and non-refundable pet fee)