7554 CRANES CREEK COURT

Amenities
LIKE NEW WINTER PARK TOWNHOME. Beautiful open floor plan, half bath downstairs. Spacious kitchen w. all newer appliances and breakfast area. Open family room / dining room combo. Master bedroom w. large walk-in closet. Large master bathroom w. double sinks, separate tub & shower. Carpet & ceramic tile throughout. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly Home (with approval and non-refundable pet fee)