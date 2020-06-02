7523 Seurat St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool internet access

Beautiful condo in the heart of Dr. Phillips area in Orlando, Fl. With beautiful wooden floors and has a closed patio to enjoy the Florida weather. With a resort-like atmosphere, this condominium has all the amenities. Excellent location, close to restaurant row and international drive.



FULLY FURNISHED!



Monthly Rent $3,000.00 (includes the Electricity, A/C, Cable, Wireless High Speed Internet, Water, Sewer and Trash Removal, Pest Control) Everything in one Bill!



Security Deposit required

$150 check out cleaning fee

Pet fee $250



http://www.orlandocitycorporatehousing.com / Tel. (321) 426-0441



