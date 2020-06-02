7523 Seurat St

Amenities
Beautiful condo in the heart of Dr. Phillips area in Orlando, Fl. With beautiful wooden floors and has a closed patio to enjoy the Florida weather. With a resort-like atmosphere, this condominium has all the amenities. Excellent location, close to restaurant row and international drive.
FULLY FURNISHED!
?LEASE TERMS?
Monthly Rent $3,000.00 (includes the Electricity, A/C, Cable, Wireless High Speed Internet, Water, Sewer and Trash Removal, Pest Control) Everything in one Bill!
Security Deposit required
$150 check out cleaning fee
Pet fee $250
?For more pictures and info access to our website:
http://www.orlandocitycorporatehousing.com / Tel. (321) 426-0441
(RLNE5395179)