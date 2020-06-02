All apartments in Orange County
Location

7523 Seurat Street, Orange County, FL 32819

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Beautiful condo in the heart of Dr. Phillips area in Orlando, Fl. With beautiful wooden floors and has a closed patio to enjoy the Florida weather. With a resort-like atmosphere, this condominium has all the amenities. Excellent location, close to restaurant row and international drive.

FULLY FURNISHED!

?LEASE TERMS?
Monthly Rent $3,000.00 (includes the Electricity, A/C, Cable, Wireless High Speed Internet, Water, Sewer and Trash Removal, Pest Control) Everything in one Bill!

Security Deposit required
$150 check out cleaning fee
Pet fee $250

?For more pictures and info access to our website:
http://www.orlandocitycorporatehousing.com / Tel. (321) 426-0441

(RLNE5395179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7523 Seurat St have any available units?
7523 Seurat St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 7523 Seurat St have?
Some of 7523 Seurat St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7523 Seurat St currently offering any rent specials?
7523 Seurat St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7523 Seurat St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7523 Seurat St is pet friendly.
Does 7523 Seurat St offer parking?
Yes, 7523 Seurat St offers parking.
Does 7523 Seurat St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7523 Seurat St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7523 Seurat St have a pool?
Yes, 7523 Seurat St has a pool.
Does 7523 Seurat St have accessible units?
No, 7523 Seurat St does not have accessible units.
Does 7523 Seurat St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7523 Seurat St has units with dishwashers.
Does 7523 Seurat St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7523 Seurat St has units with air conditioning.
