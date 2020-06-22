7502 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE

Amenities

"LEASE PURCHASE AVAILABLE" POOL HOME

Natural light abounds through this exquisitely rare, open concept, contemporary Victorian, only 6 built in Orange County by RL Gordon. The first floor features an executive chef kitchen, expansive master bedroom and on-suite, granite counter tops, 18 ft. ceilings, enormous executive office, screened in pool/verandah, cherry hardwood floors, crown molding, custom oversized doors. A 35 ft high elegant turret staircase ascends to the second floor, featuring oversized bedrooms, walk-in closets, secluded terrace, huge bonus room. This high energy efficiency home is one of 6 build by RL Gordon, and includes double pane windows and sliding glass doors throughout, brand new 16 seer Trane AC, variable speed pool pump, high R-value walls and ceiling – monetize tremendous energy savings for a lifetime. The exclusive community includes brand new clubhouse & fitness center, tennis courts, executive fitness training track, relaxing water views, nature walk and dock. This home has had several upgrades to include SCREENED IN LANAI OVER POOL AND 2ND FLOOR $30,000, NEW TRANE 16 SEER UNIT FOR 1ST FLOOR $8,000 AND SECOND FLOOR $5,000, NEW VARIABLE SPEED POOL PUMP AND FILTER HOUSING $5,000, NEW EXTERIOR PAINT $15,000, NEW INTERIOR PAINT $3,500, ALL NEW CONTEMPORARY HIGH END FANS $4,500, ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES $5,500. This home is very energy efficient with only $140-$199 monthly electric bills!!!!