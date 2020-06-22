All apartments in Orange County
7502 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:00 AM

7502 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE

7502 Lake Albert Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7502 Lake Albert Drive, Orange County, FL 34786

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
"LEASE PURCHASE AVAILABLE" POOL HOME
Natural light abounds through this exquisitely rare, open concept, contemporary Victorian, only 6 built in Orange County by RL Gordon. The first floor features an executive chef kitchen, expansive master bedroom and on-suite, granite counter tops, 18 ft. ceilings, enormous executive office, screened in pool/verandah, cherry hardwood floors, crown molding, custom oversized doors. A 35 ft high elegant turret staircase ascends to the second floor, featuring oversized bedrooms, walk-in closets, secluded terrace, huge bonus room. This high energy efficiency home is one of 6 build by RL Gordon, and includes double pane windows and sliding glass doors throughout, brand new 16 seer Trane AC, variable speed pool pump, high R-value walls and ceiling – monetize tremendous energy savings for a lifetime. The exclusive community includes brand new clubhouse & fitness center, tennis courts, executive fitness training track, relaxing water views, nature walk and dock. This home has had several upgrades to include SCREENED IN LANAI OVER POOL AND 2ND FLOOR $30,000, NEW TRANE 16 SEER UNIT FOR 1ST FLOOR $8,000 AND SECOND FLOOR $5,000, NEW VARIABLE SPEED POOL PUMP AND FILTER HOUSING $5,000, NEW EXTERIOR PAINT $15,000, NEW INTERIOR PAINT $3,500, ALL NEW CONTEMPORARY HIGH END FANS $4,500, ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES $5,500. This home is very energy efficient with only $140-$199 monthly electric bills!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7502 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE have any available units?
7502 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 7502 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE have?
Some of 7502 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7502 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7502 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7502 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7502 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 7502 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7502 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7502 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7502 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7502 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7502 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7502 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7502 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7502 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7502 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7502 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7502 LAKE ALBERT DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
