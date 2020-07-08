All apartments in Orange County
6474 DEACON CIRCLE
6474 DEACON CIRCLE

6474 Deacon Circle · No Longer Available
6474 Deacon Circle, Orange County, FL 34786

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Nestled along beautiful Lake Chase within the gates of Isleworth Golf & Country Club, this exquisite estate offers the best of Florida waterfront living. The six-bedroom home sits adjacent to the driving range, racquet center and close proximity to Isleworth’s renowned clubhouse, pool, fitness center and dining. Boasting a recently updated interior spanning more than 5,800 square feet, the estate offers spacious, light-filled rooms and a beautiful mix of fine finishes to create a home that is chic, stylish and relaxing. From the formal foyer, featuring Rogers & Goffigon two-story sail curtains to the dining room, open kitchen, breakfast nook and spacious family room, the sprawling floor plan captures exquisite lake views at every turn. The bedrooms are adorned with floor-to-ceiling curtains by Bennison and Cowtan & Tout. Recent updates include a newly tiled roof, app-controlled Lutron lighting and Sonos music system as well as the addition of a large guest apartment, complete with a private master suite and full bathroom opening to a kitchen and living area, studio bedroom and a second full bathroom. Beyond the multilevel terrace with numerous dining and lounging areas and an outdoor summer kitchen, the expansive grounds feature an open-air swimming pool, heated spa and refurbished Trex boat dock – all overlooking the breathtaking views of Lake Chase. RENTAL APPLICATION MUST BE SUBMITTED AND APPLICABLE FEES PAID TO THE ISLEWORTH COMMUNITY
ASSOCIATION. PLEASE CONTACT AGENT FOR DETAILS.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Does 6474 DEACON CIRCLE have any available units?
6474 DEACON CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 6474 DEACON CIRCLE have?
Some of 6474 DEACON CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6474 DEACON CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6474 DEACON CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6474 DEACON CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6474 DEACON CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 6474 DEACON CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 6474 DEACON CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 6474 DEACON CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6474 DEACON CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6474 DEACON CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 6474 DEACON CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 6474 DEACON CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6474 DEACON CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6474 DEACON CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6474 DEACON CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6474 DEACON CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6474 DEACON CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
