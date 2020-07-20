All apartments in Orange County
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:24 AM

634 Ascot Cir

634 Ascot Circle · No Longer Available
Location

634 Ascot Circle, Orange County, FL 32825

Fantastic 3 BR 2 BA home in East Orlando - Community Pool & Tennis Courts - Available Immediately - Text Chris at 321-277-7609 to schedule a showing

You will love this 3 BR 2 BA East Orlando home that includes access to a gorgeous community pool and Tennis Courts. The split plan features the master on the 1st floor and the other 2 bedrooms upstairs. The master BR features beautiful laminate wood flooring and a master bath with nicely upgraded shower tile. The rest of the downstairs is tile with the upstairs having the same flooring as the master BR. The layout is very open which makes it feel even larger that it is. The covered screened patio and the fenced back yard complete this fantastically functional home.

To schedule a showing text Chris at 321-277-7609

Application fee is $45.00 per adult
There is a one-time $100.00 admin fee due at lease signing

(RLNE3246847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 Ascot Cir have any available units?
634 Ascot Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 634 Ascot Cir have?
Some of 634 Ascot Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 Ascot Cir currently offering any rent specials?
634 Ascot Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 Ascot Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 634 Ascot Cir is pet friendly.
Does 634 Ascot Cir offer parking?
No, 634 Ascot Cir does not offer parking.
Does 634 Ascot Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 634 Ascot Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 Ascot Cir have a pool?
Yes, 634 Ascot Cir has a pool.
Does 634 Ascot Cir have accessible units?
No, 634 Ascot Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 634 Ascot Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 634 Ascot Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 634 Ascot Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 634 Ascot Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
