6292 Golden Dewdrop Trail

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool garage hot tub

Windermere Landings Highly Desirable 3/2.5 Home...Beautifully Upgraded (2139 sq ft)! MUST SEE! - Located off Chase Road 5 minutes away from Downtown Windermere! Cozy front porch leads into a large formal living room with beautiful wood floors. Open kitchen with granite countertops, oversized real wood cabinets, breakfast bar and kitchen island. Large living room, leads out into covered patio, which includes a large personal private spa! Upstairs, there is a large loft area perfect for a home office. Gorgeous guest bathroom with double sinks and granite countertops. Laundry is also located upstairs with storage cabinets and built in hanging wrack for your clothes. Beautifully remodeled master bathroom with upgraded shower and vanities. Master bedroom walk in closet has been completely redone with custom shelving and storage. Double car garage around back of property comes with storage wrack. Includes all appliances: Washer/dryer, glass top range, refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Community pool and playground! Don't miss this opportunity to call this gorgeous home YOUR home! Call our property manager to schedule a showing TODAY @ 407-668-0151 OR visit our website at www.suncastles.com/vacancies to schedule your showing online!



Qualifications to rent include: Good credit/background check, sufficient income (3x monthly rent), employment and rental verification. To apply, please visit our website at www.suncastles.com/vacancies.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4714890)