All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 6292 Golden Dewdrop Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
6292 Golden Dewdrop Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6292 Golden Dewdrop Trail

6292 Golden Dewdrop Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6292 Golden Dewdrop Trail, Orange County, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Windermere Landings Highly Desirable 3/2.5 Home...Beautifully Upgraded (2139 sq ft)! MUST SEE! - Located off Chase Road 5 minutes away from Downtown Windermere! Cozy front porch leads into a large formal living room with beautiful wood floors. Open kitchen with granite countertops, oversized real wood cabinets, breakfast bar and kitchen island. Large living room, leads out into covered patio, which includes a large personal private spa! Upstairs, there is a large loft area perfect for a home office. Gorgeous guest bathroom with double sinks and granite countertops. Laundry is also located upstairs with storage cabinets and built in hanging wrack for your clothes. Beautifully remodeled master bathroom with upgraded shower and vanities. Master bedroom walk in closet has been completely redone with custom shelving and storage. Double car garage around back of property comes with storage wrack. Includes all appliances: Washer/dryer, glass top range, refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Community pool and playground! Don't miss this opportunity to call this gorgeous home YOUR home! Call our property manager to schedule a showing TODAY @ 407-668-0151 OR visit our website at www.suncastles.com/vacancies to schedule your showing online!

Qualifications to rent include: Good credit/background check, sufficient income (3x monthly rent), employment and rental verification. To apply, please visit our website at www.suncastles.com/vacancies.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4714890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6292 Golden Dewdrop Trail have any available units?
6292 Golden Dewdrop Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 6292 Golden Dewdrop Trail have?
Some of 6292 Golden Dewdrop Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6292 Golden Dewdrop Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6292 Golden Dewdrop Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6292 Golden Dewdrop Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6292 Golden Dewdrop Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 6292 Golden Dewdrop Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6292 Golden Dewdrop Trail offers parking.
Does 6292 Golden Dewdrop Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6292 Golden Dewdrop Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6292 Golden Dewdrop Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6292 Golden Dewdrop Trail has a pool.
Does 6292 Golden Dewdrop Trail have accessible units?
No, 6292 Golden Dewdrop Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6292 Golden Dewdrop Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6292 Golden Dewdrop Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 6292 Golden Dewdrop Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6292 Golden Dewdrop Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way
Ocoee, FL 34786
The Lodge at Hamlin
6151 Lake Lodge Drive
Winter Garden, FL 34787
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir
Lockhart, FL 32810
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College