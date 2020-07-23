All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:04 AM

5554 PALM LAKE CIRCLE

5554 Palm Lake Circle · (888) 534-1116
Location

5554 Palm Lake Circle, Orange County, FL 32819

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,150

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
Custom built executive home Fully Furnished and equipped in quite secluded neighborhood on lake. Private pool & spa, huge backyard with children’s play set and lake access for kayaking, canoeing and jet skiing etc. Two story home with magnificent double wood front door entry into foyer. To the left of foyer is a gracious dining room with kitchen access. Opposite side of foyer is a private office that could be an additional bedroom. The Master retreat and bathroom are downstairs and boast two walk in closets (one is a “safe room” as well), and a fantastic full window-wall with views of the pool, extensive garden and lake. From the Foyer, walk into the formal living room (now accommodating a pool table and sofa) but can also be proper living and gathering area. Chefs delight kitchen with endless counter space and cabinets, built in oven and microwave, cook top and eat at granite bar. A grand family room with views of the lake and pool and sliding door access to the covered pool deck area make for easy indoor/outdoor living. A wooden staircase takes you to the second floor loft that overlooks the family and living rooms. All three of the additional guest bedrooms are on the second floor and share a full bath. As a compliment to the main house there is a fully furnished & equipped In-Law suite that can be accessed independently from the outside or by way of the main house. The In-Law suite, also Fully Furnished, offers a full kitchen, living room area and either a 1 or 2 bedroom setup with full bath facility. There is even a private balcony for sun-ups and sunsets overlooking the gardens and lake! Located in the Dr. Phillips / Windermere area with easy access to local shopping such as The Millennia Mall, outlet malls, restaurants & entertainment and of course the Theme parks. Watch the nightly fireworks from your back yard!
Main roads access is also within mins - I-4 to Downtown Orlando and points west, 408 - (east west expressway), 528 to Orlando Intl Airport - MCO and East coast beaches. Close to all schools and houses of worship. Large 3-car garage and long driveway. Essentially the most perfect location! Available mid August with full / turn-key furnishings and setup. Just bring your clothes & personal items! Call for showing appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

