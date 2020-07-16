5181 LATROBE DRIVE

Amenities

Set behind the manned gates of Central Florida’s most exclusive neighborhood and on the 4th hole of the Isleworth Golf Course, this executive pool home offers peace and privacy in a sought-after main phase location. Renovated in 2016, this luxurious retreat features four bedrooms, separate living and dining rooms, kitchen with island, breakfast nook, downstairs master, catering buffet, separate laundry, and upstairs bonus room with balcony. The expansive outdoor living area with covered patio spanning two lengths of the house and oversized pool and spa to create a captivating open-air environment. Oversized three car garage, circular drive with brick pavers, and tankless hot water heater. Available for immediate occupancy, pending approval. Prospective tenant must also be approved by the Isleworth Community Association – tenant is responsible for $500 application fee to the ICA – in addition to standard lease application fee. Some community amenities are exclusively for Isleworth Golf & Country Club members only; Club membership is separate and optional.