Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

5181 LATROBE DRIVE

5181 Latrobe Drive · (407) 909-5900
Location

5181 Latrobe Drive, Orange County, FL 34786

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3645 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Set behind the manned gates of Central Florida’s most exclusive neighborhood and on the 4th hole of the Isleworth Golf Course, this executive pool home offers peace and privacy in a sought-after main phase location. Renovated in 2016, this luxurious retreat features four bedrooms, separate living and dining rooms, kitchen with island, breakfast nook, downstairs master, catering buffet, separate laundry, and upstairs bonus room with balcony. The expansive outdoor living area with covered patio spanning two lengths of the house and oversized pool and spa to create a captivating open-air environment. Oversized three car garage, circular drive with brick pavers, and tankless hot water heater. Available for immediate occupancy, pending approval. Prospective tenant must also be approved by the Isleworth Community Association – tenant is responsible for $500 application fee to the ICA – in addition to standard lease application fee. Some community amenities are exclusively for Isleworth Golf & Country Club members only; Club membership is separate and optional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5181 LATROBE DRIVE have any available units?
5181 LATROBE DRIVE has a unit available for $9,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5181 LATROBE DRIVE have?
Some of 5181 LATROBE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5181 LATROBE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5181 LATROBE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5181 LATROBE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5181 LATROBE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 5181 LATROBE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5181 LATROBE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5181 LATROBE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5181 LATROBE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5181 LATROBE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5181 LATROBE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5181 LATROBE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5181 LATROBE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5181 LATROBE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5181 LATROBE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5181 LATROBE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5181 LATROBE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
