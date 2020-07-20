4944 Waterside Pointe Circle

Amenities

4/2.5 Two-Story Lakefront Home In Waterside - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom lakefront home is located off Young Pine Road, close to the 417, 408 and Curry Ford for easy access to Orlando Airport, Advent Health, VA Hospital and Siemens. Young Pine Community Park is across from Waterside Community. The home has a total square footage of 2,250, with 1,775 heated square feet. Featurest high vaulted ceiling with fresh new interior and exterior painting, new carpeting upstairs and vinyl plank flooring downstairs. Master bedroom is located downstairs with a large walk-in closet, double-sink vanity and walk-in shower. Upstairs has an open bonus room, full bathroom and three-bedrooms with walk-in closets. Kitchen comes with double door refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher with center island open to the family room and view of the rear lake sanctuary. The half bath is located downstairs along with a large utility room off of the two-car garage.



Property Manager:

Chris Williams

407-896-1200 ext 219



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5527304)