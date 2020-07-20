All apartments in Orange County
4944 Waterside Pointe Circle
4944 Waterside Pointe Circle

4944 Waterside Pointe Circle · No Longer Available
4944 Waterside Pointe Circle, Orange County, FL 32829

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
parking
garage
4/2.5 Two-Story Lakefront Home In Waterside - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom lakefront home is located off Young Pine Road, close to the 417, 408 and Curry Ford for easy access to Orlando Airport, Advent Health, VA Hospital and Siemens. Young Pine Community Park is across from Waterside Community. The home has a total square footage of 2,250, with 1,775 heated square feet. Featurest high vaulted ceiling with fresh new interior and exterior painting, new carpeting upstairs and vinyl plank flooring downstairs. Master bedroom is located downstairs with a large walk-in closet, double-sink vanity and walk-in shower. Upstairs has an open bonus room, full bathroom and three-bedrooms with walk-in closets. Kitchen comes with double door refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher with center island open to the family room and view of the rear lake sanctuary. The half bath is located downstairs along with a large utility room off of the two-car garage.

Property Manager:
Chris Williams
407-896-1200 ext 219

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5527304)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 4944 Waterside Pointe Circle have any available units?
4944 Waterside Pointe Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 4944 Waterside Pointe Circle have?
Some of 4944 Waterside Pointe Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4944 Waterside Pointe Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4944 Waterside Pointe Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4944 Waterside Pointe Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4944 Waterside Pointe Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 4944 Waterside Pointe Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4944 Waterside Pointe Circle offers parking.
Does 4944 Waterside Pointe Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4944 Waterside Pointe Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4944 Waterside Pointe Circle have a pool?
No, 4944 Waterside Pointe Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4944 Waterside Pointe Circle have accessible units?
No, 4944 Waterside Pointe Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4944 Waterside Pointe Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4944 Waterside Pointe Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4944 Waterside Pointe Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4944 Waterside Pointe Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
