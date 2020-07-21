451 ROGERS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

REMODELED 3BR/1BA HOME - NEAR VALENCIA - Spacious 3BR/1BA, tile flooring throughout, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, new bathroom, and huge backyard. Convenient location too! Near Universal, Kirkman and Valencia.



Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

text (321) 895-9506 or email mc1-00498@rent.dynasty.com



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



