4434 WATERSIDE POINTE CIRCLE

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home, with 2 car garage and beautiful water views. Home has tile floors throughout. The eat-in kitchen is large with all appliances included. Open floor plan includes dining room and family room. Perfect for entertaining, the patio leads out to the large yard and water view, providing personal access to canoeing and fishing. This community includes a boat ramp, community park, and basketball court. Lawn care is included in rent. Washer and dryer included. Close proximity to 417, Waterford Lakes, UCF area, Orlando International Airport and downtown Orlando.