Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4136 Pershing Pointe Place Unit 2

4136 Pershing Pointe Place · (407) 917-8538
Location

4136 Pershing Pointe Place, Orange County, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4136 Pershing Pointe Place Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,175

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1006 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers 1000 sq.ft. of living space - Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers 1000 sq.ft. of living space and has been freshly painted throughout! Other features include separate dining room, living room and patio. Small condo complex but big on value! Amenities include a community pool and playground. Great location too...close to Schools, Airport, Attractions and all major roads!

There is a $55 application fee.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income of three times monthly rent or more
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 580 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 500 will be declined

You may apply at www.incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.

Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE3053523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4136 Pershing Pointe Place Unit 2 have any available units?
4136 Pershing Pointe Place Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4136 Pershing Pointe Place Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4136 Pershing Pointe Place Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4136 Pershing Pointe Place Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4136 Pershing Pointe Place Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 4136 Pershing Pointe Place Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 4136 Pershing Pointe Place Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4136 Pershing Pointe Place Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4136 Pershing Pointe Place Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4136 Pershing Pointe Place Unit 2 have a pool?
Yes, 4136 Pershing Pointe Place Unit 2 has a pool.
Does 4136 Pershing Pointe Place Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 4136 Pershing Pointe Place Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4136 Pershing Pointe Place Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4136 Pershing Pointe Place Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4136 Pershing Pointe Place Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4136 Pershing Pointe Place Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
