4136 Pershing Pointe Place Unit 2

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool

Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers 1000 sq.ft. of living space - Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers 1000 sq.ft. of living space and has been freshly painted throughout! Other features include separate dining room, living room and patio. Small condo complex but big on value! Amenities include a community pool and playground. Great location too...close to Schools, Airport, Attractions and all major roads!



There is a $55 application fee.

Requirements for Approval are:

Income of three times monthly rent or more

No Evictions

Credit Scores under 580 are subject to a higher deposit

Credit under 500 will be declined



You may apply at www.incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.



Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.



