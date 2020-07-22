3709 Shawn Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage cats allowed

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1188682



Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Perfect Location. 5 bed/2 bath Home for Rent Near UCF. Available Immediately. Screened in patio facing a lake, community pool, and playground. Large garden tub and shower in master bath. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.



|Amenities: Dogs ok,No cats,Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,High Vaulted Ceilings,Community pool,Dishwasher,Screened lanai,Sweeping lake view,Microwave,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.