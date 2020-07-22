All apartments in Orange County
3709 Shawn Circle

3709 Shawn Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3709 Shawn Circle, Orange County, FL 32826

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1188682

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Perfect Location. 5 bed/2 bath Home for Rent Near UCF. Available Immediately. Screened in patio facing a lake, community pool, and playground. Large garden tub and shower in master bath. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.

|Amenities: Dogs ok,No cats,Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,High Vaulted Ceilings,Community pool,Dishwasher,Screened lanai,Sweeping lake view,Microwave,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 Shawn Circle have any available units?
3709 Shawn Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 3709 Shawn Circle have?
Some of 3709 Shawn Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 Shawn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3709 Shawn Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 Shawn Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3709 Shawn Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3709 Shawn Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3709 Shawn Circle offers parking.
Does 3709 Shawn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 Shawn Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 Shawn Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3709 Shawn Circle has a pool.
Does 3709 Shawn Circle have accessible units?
No, 3709 Shawn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 Shawn Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3709 Shawn Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3709 Shawn Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3709 Shawn Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
