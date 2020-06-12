367 Saint Dunstan Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous three bedroom two bath home sits on nearly a QUARTER ACRE CORNER LOT in the heart of Winter Park. Your new home boasts amazing curb appeal from the well maintained yard, the brick fa+ºade and the grand double door entry this beauty is a true show stopper. This home feature a formal living dinning combination with a convenient pass through window and entry way to the kitchen. The large sliding glass doors offer direct access to the paver lined entertaining area in the backyard. The kitchen has GRANITE counter tops, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, a closet style pantry and recessed lighting! The large master bedroom will easily fit a king sized bed and furniture and has itGÇÖs very own walk in closet the ensuite bathroom has been updated complete with granite counter tops. There are two guest bedrooms and a guest bedroom just down the hall. Outdoors you will find ample room to entertain guest all year long!! Sitting on the corner of Cady way and Saint Dunstan this home is in one of the most sought after school zones in central Florida zoned for Brookshire Elementary, Glenridge middle and Winter Park high ALL A SCHOOLS! Your new home is walking distance to Ward Park, Winter Park Pines Golf Club and Showalter Field! DonGÇÖt miss your chance to own your Winter Park dream home!



