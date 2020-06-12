All apartments in Orange County
367 Saint Dunstan Way
367 Saint Dunstan Way

367 Saint Dunstan Way · No Longer Available
Location

367 Saint Dunstan Way, Orange County, FL 32792

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
This gorgeous three bedroom two bath home sits on nearly a QUARTER ACRE CORNER LOT in the heart of Winter Park. Your new home boasts amazing curb appeal from the well maintained yard, the brick fa+ºade and the grand double door entry this beauty is a true show stopper. This home feature a formal living dinning combination with a convenient pass through window and entry way to the kitchen. The large sliding glass doors offer direct access to the paver lined entertaining area in the backyard. The kitchen has GRANITE counter tops, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, a closet style pantry and recessed lighting! The large master bedroom will easily fit a king sized bed and furniture and has itGÇÖs very own walk in closet the ensuite bathroom has been updated complete with granite counter tops. There are two guest bedrooms and a guest bedroom just down the hall. Outdoors you will find ample room to entertain guest all year long!! Sitting on the corner of Cady way and Saint Dunstan this home is in one of the most sought after school zones in central Florida zoned for Brookshire Elementary, Glenridge middle and Winter Park high ALL A SCHOOLS! Your new home is walking distance to Ward Park, Winter Park Pines Golf Club and Showalter Field! DonGÇÖt miss your chance to own your Winter Park dream home!

Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX 200 REALTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 Saint Dunstan Way have any available units?
367 Saint Dunstan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 367 Saint Dunstan Way have?
Some of 367 Saint Dunstan Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 Saint Dunstan Way currently offering any rent specials?
367 Saint Dunstan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 Saint Dunstan Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 367 Saint Dunstan Way is pet friendly.
Does 367 Saint Dunstan Way offer parking?
No, 367 Saint Dunstan Way does not offer parking.
Does 367 Saint Dunstan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 367 Saint Dunstan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 Saint Dunstan Way have a pool?
No, 367 Saint Dunstan Way does not have a pool.
Does 367 Saint Dunstan Way have accessible units?
No, 367 Saint Dunstan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 367 Saint Dunstan Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 367 Saint Dunstan Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 367 Saint Dunstan Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 367 Saint Dunstan Way does not have units with air conditioning.
