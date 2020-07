Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly pool playground tennis court some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool tennis court

1 Bedroom condo available on monthly basis

Full year lease = only $900 per month!

Winter months (JAN-APRIL) = $2000 per month (utilities included)



2 pools, tennis court, playground.

Next to Full Sail Univ. and UCF.

Near shopping and schools.

Minutes from Downtown Winter Park

20 mins from Disney

60 mins from all beaches!



Laundry in unit

Pets OK

Smokers OK

Utilities negotiable



Please contact by phone!!!!!!!!