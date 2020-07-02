3359 Hillmont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom/2 Bath corner home on oversized lot! Close to EVERYTHING!! - This gorgeous home located near UCF, Valencia, restaurants, shopping, dining and entertainment venues will not last!



Recently remodeled kitchen, freshly painted home on a corner lot and a fully fenced back yard is available for immediate occupancy! Call now to schedule a parivate showing to see this 4 bedroom / 2 bath home boasting 1661 square feet. Offering a formal living area, family room/dining room combo, two sliding glass doors that open up to a large back yard, 2 car garage, washer/dryer and even a garage refrigerator - this is the perfect home!



GPS Realty and Property Management prides itself in offering it's residents a quiet, peaceful environment, as such, please click "apply here" for our application criteria and fees. All pets, including ESA and service, should apply through https://gpsrealty.petscreening.com/. Proof of renter's insurance is required. A portion of the total monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your door, this will save you 5-15% on your energy bill and help ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.



(RLNE4380033)