3359 Hillmont Circle

Amenities
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom/2 Bath corner home on oversized lot! Close to EVERYTHING!! - This gorgeous home located near UCF, Valencia, restaurants, shopping, dining and entertainment venues will not last!
Recently remodeled kitchen, freshly painted home on a corner lot and a fully fenced back yard is available for immediate occupancy! Call now to schedule a parivate showing to see this 4 bedroom / 2 bath home boasting 1661 square feet. Offering a formal living area, family room/dining room combo, two sliding glass doors that open up to a large back yard, 2 car garage, washer/dryer and even a garage refrigerator - this is the perfect home!
GPS Realty and Property Management prides itself in offering it's residents a quiet, peaceful environment, as such, please click "apply here" for our application criteria and fees. All pets, including ESA and service, should apply through https://gpsrealty.petscreening.com/. Proof of renter's insurance is required. A portion of the total monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your door, this will save you 5-15% on your energy bill and help ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.
(RLNE4380033)