Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2924 Antique Oak Circle 2924-42

2924 Antique Oaks Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2924 Antique Oaks Cir, Orange County, FL 32792

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Everyone love Winterpark. Two Bedroom with washer dryer. - This gorgeous condo in Beautiful Winterpark Florida is a large Two bedroom two bath condo. Laminate wood flooring throughout the entire condo, private screened in balcony and large inside utility room with full size washer dryer, with water,sewer and trash included in the rent.
The vaulted ceilings throughout the condo gives it a large spacious feeling. Plenty of closet and storage space throughout. Ready now to be your new home.

Text Ruth 407 923 0188

(RLNE5655402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2924 Antique Oak Circle 2924-42 have any available units?
2924 Antique Oak Circle 2924-42 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 2924 Antique Oak Circle 2924-42 have?
Some of 2924 Antique Oak Circle 2924-42's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2924 Antique Oak Circle 2924-42 currently offering any rent specials?
2924 Antique Oak Circle 2924-42 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2924 Antique Oak Circle 2924-42 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2924 Antique Oak Circle 2924-42 is pet friendly.
Does 2924 Antique Oak Circle 2924-42 offer parking?
No, 2924 Antique Oak Circle 2924-42 does not offer parking.
Does 2924 Antique Oak Circle 2924-42 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2924 Antique Oak Circle 2924-42 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2924 Antique Oak Circle 2924-42 have a pool?
Yes, 2924 Antique Oak Circle 2924-42 has a pool.
Does 2924 Antique Oak Circle 2924-42 have accessible units?
No, 2924 Antique Oak Circle 2924-42 does not have accessible units.
Does 2924 Antique Oak Circle 2924-42 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2924 Antique Oak Circle 2924-42 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2924 Antique Oak Circle 2924-42 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2924 Antique Oak Circle 2924-42 does not have units with air conditioning.
