2924 Antique Oak Circle 2924-42

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly pool some paid utils

Everyone love Winterpark. Two Bedroom with washer dryer. - This gorgeous condo in Beautiful Winterpark Florida is a large Two bedroom two bath condo. Laminate wood flooring throughout the entire condo, private screened in balcony and large inside utility room with full size washer dryer, with water,sewer and trash included in the rent.

The vaulted ceilings throughout the condo gives it a large spacious feeling. Plenty of closet and storage space throughout. Ready now to be your new home.



Text Ruth 407 923 0188



(RLNE5655402)