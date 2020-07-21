All apartments in Orange County
2616 Rio Pinar Lakes Blvd.
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

2616 Rio Pinar Lakes Blvd.

2616 Rio Pinar Lakes Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2616 Rio Pinar Lakes Boulevard, Orange County, FL 32822
Rio Pinar Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
Great 2 Story 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.

Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted

Great 2 story 3 bed 2.5 bath town home with approximately 1252 square feet of living space. All bedrooms upstairs, master has full bath. The HOA cuts the lawns and maintains the outdoor amenities. Gated pool, tennis courts and playground. Good neighborhood, close to schools and shopping.

The cost to move in is $999 first month and $999 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.

Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.

(RLNE2694362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 Rio Pinar Lakes Blvd. have any available units?
2616 Rio Pinar Lakes Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 2616 Rio Pinar Lakes Blvd. have?
Some of 2616 Rio Pinar Lakes Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 Rio Pinar Lakes Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
2616 Rio Pinar Lakes Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 Rio Pinar Lakes Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2616 Rio Pinar Lakes Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 2616 Rio Pinar Lakes Blvd. offer parking?
No, 2616 Rio Pinar Lakes Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 2616 Rio Pinar Lakes Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 Rio Pinar Lakes Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 Rio Pinar Lakes Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 2616 Rio Pinar Lakes Blvd. has a pool.
Does 2616 Rio Pinar Lakes Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 2616 Rio Pinar Lakes Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 Rio Pinar Lakes Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2616 Rio Pinar Lakes Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2616 Rio Pinar Lakes Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2616 Rio Pinar Lakes Blvd. has units with air conditioning.
