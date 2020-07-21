2616 Rio Pinar Lakes Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool tennis court

Great 2 Story 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.



Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted



Great 2 story 3 bed 2.5 bath town home with approximately 1252 square feet of living space. All bedrooms upstairs, master has full bath. The HOA cuts the lawns and maintains the outdoor amenities. Gated pool, tennis courts and playground. Good neighborhood, close to schools and shopping.



The cost to move in is $999 first month and $999 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.



Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.



