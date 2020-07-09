Amenities

2580 Passamonte Drive ORANGE Available 09/14/20 Winter Park - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $1850.00 - 3/2.5, 1 Car Garage, 2 Story Town Home End Unit with Water View, Living Room, Family Room, Dining Room with Breakfast Bar, Kitchen with Island, Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Disposal, Master Bath Features a Double Vanity, Glass Shower and Tub, Private Toilet Area, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer, Carpet/ Tile combo, Upstairs Loft or Bonus Room, screened Patio, Lawn Care and Exterior Pest Control Included, Gated Community, Playground, Putt Putt Golf, Dog Park, Small Pets Ok Upon Owners Approval, NO SMOKING, Year built 2007/ 1765 Sqft.



Directions: I-4E to exit 98 Lake Mary, R on to Lake Mary Blvd, R on Longwood Lake Mary Rd, L on to Ronald Reagan, R on General Hutchinson, R on to 17-92, U turn at Lake Kathryn, L on to 436 (Semoran), L on Hanging Moss, L on Passamonte.



