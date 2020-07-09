All apartments in Orange County
2580 Passamonte Drive ORANGE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2580 Passamonte Drive ORANGE

2580 Passamonte Dr · (407) 333-1010 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2580 Passamonte Dr, Orange County, FL 32792

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2580 Passamonte Drive ORANGE · Avail. Sep 14

$1,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1765 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
garage
2580 Passamonte Drive ORANGE Available 09/14/20 Winter Park - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $1850.00 - 3/2.5, 1 Car Garage, 2 Story Town Home End Unit with Water View, Living Room, Family Room, Dining Room with Breakfast Bar, Kitchen with Island, Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Disposal, Master Bath Features a Double Vanity, Glass Shower and Tub, Private Toilet Area, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer, Carpet/ Tile combo, Upstairs Loft or Bonus Room, screened Patio, Lawn Care and Exterior Pest Control Included, Gated Community, Playground, Putt Putt Golf, Dog Park, Small Pets Ok Upon Owners Approval, NO SMOKING, Year built 2007/ 1765 Sqft.

Directions: I-4E to exit 98 Lake Mary, R on to Lake Mary Blvd, R on Longwood Lake Mary Rd, L on to Ronald Reagan, R on General Hutchinson, R on to 17-92, U turn at Lake Kathryn, L on to 436 (Semoran), L on Hanging Moss, L on Passamonte.

(RLNE4044718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2580 Passamonte Drive ORANGE have any available units?
2580 Passamonte Drive ORANGE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2580 Passamonte Drive ORANGE have?
Some of 2580 Passamonte Drive ORANGE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2580 Passamonte Drive ORANGE currently offering any rent specials?
2580 Passamonte Drive ORANGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2580 Passamonte Drive ORANGE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2580 Passamonte Drive ORANGE is pet friendly.
Does 2580 Passamonte Drive ORANGE offer parking?
Yes, 2580 Passamonte Drive ORANGE offers parking.
Does 2580 Passamonte Drive ORANGE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2580 Passamonte Drive ORANGE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2580 Passamonte Drive ORANGE have a pool?
No, 2580 Passamonte Drive ORANGE does not have a pool.
Does 2580 Passamonte Drive ORANGE have accessible units?
No, 2580 Passamonte Drive ORANGE does not have accessible units.
Does 2580 Passamonte Drive ORANGE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2580 Passamonte Drive ORANGE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2580 Passamonte Drive ORANGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2580 Passamonte Drive ORANGE does not have units with air conditioning.
