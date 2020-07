Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils range

2/2 first floor @ Lemon Tree - Located at Lemon Tree Subdivision, first floor unit with spacious kitchen open to the dinning room. Tile throughout property and screened patio.Central located with access to major roads.

Pets are subject of approval of owner/HOA. Security Deposit amount subject to credit/background screening report.

We required an application of $60.00 per person (18 & older). We check credit and background history. Eviction history (including outstanding balances from previous landlords) will result in a denial of the application.We require one (1) month proof of income. We require that the applicant combined gross income is at least two times and half (2 1/2) the rent amount.

Please be advised the applications are processed in the order they are received and as long are submitted with the required documentation and details.

We require to see the property before complete the application.

Property available for show 07/16/2020



(RLNE4133670)