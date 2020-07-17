All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

2526 Lemontree Lane Unit 4-L ORANGE

2526 Lemon Tree Lane · (407) 298-9777
Location

2526 Lemon Tree Lane, Orange County, FL 32839

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2526 Lemontree Lane Unit 4-L ORANGE · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, partially furnished condo at 2526 Lemontree Lane, Orlando, FL 32839 - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo For Rent at 2526 Lemontree Lane, Orlando, FL 32839. This unit has a Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing. Water only is included in the rent.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890 or Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193. There is a separate application with the Condo HOA. There application fee is $125 and the approval process takes an additional 7-10 days

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take Conroy Road East of John Young Parkway; Left onto Texas Avenue; Left onto Lemontree Lane

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2668948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 Lemontree Lane Unit 4-L ORANGE have any available units?
2526 Lemontree Lane Unit 4-L ORANGE has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2526 Lemontree Lane Unit 4-L ORANGE have?
Some of 2526 Lemontree Lane Unit 4-L ORANGE's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2526 Lemontree Lane Unit 4-L ORANGE currently offering any rent specials?
2526 Lemontree Lane Unit 4-L ORANGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 Lemontree Lane Unit 4-L ORANGE pet-friendly?
No, 2526 Lemontree Lane Unit 4-L ORANGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 2526 Lemontree Lane Unit 4-L ORANGE offer parking?
No, 2526 Lemontree Lane Unit 4-L ORANGE does not offer parking.
Does 2526 Lemontree Lane Unit 4-L ORANGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2526 Lemontree Lane Unit 4-L ORANGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 Lemontree Lane Unit 4-L ORANGE have a pool?
Yes, 2526 Lemontree Lane Unit 4-L ORANGE has a pool.
Does 2526 Lemontree Lane Unit 4-L ORANGE have accessible units?
No, 2526 Lemontree Lane Unit 4-L ORANGE does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 Lemontree Lane Unit 4-L ORANGE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2526 Lemontree Lane Unit 4-L ORANGE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2526 Lemontree Lane Unit 4-L ORANGE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2526 Lemontree Lane Unit 4-L ORANGE has units with air conditioning.
