2526 Lemontree Lane Unit 4-L ORANGE

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pool air conditioning tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, partially furnished condo at 2526 Lemontree Lane, Orlando, FL 32839 - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo For Rent at 2526 Lemontree Lane, Orlando, FL 32839. This unit has a Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing. Water only is included in the rent.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890 or Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193. There is a separate application with the Condo HOA. There application fee is $125 and the approval process takes an additional 7-10 days



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.



Driving Directions: Take Conroy Road East of John Young Parkway; Left onto Texas Avenue; Left onto Lemontree Lane



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2668948)