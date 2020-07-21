All apartments in Orange County
2508 RIVER RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:27 AM

2508 RIVER RIDGE DRIVE

2508 River Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2508 River Ridge Drive, Orange County, FL 32825

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Beautiful Home is ready for you! Upon entering you will find a tiled Living/ Dining room that opens up to your Room Combo with high ceilings. Moving forward you enter the kitchen which comes with recess lighting, a large window with a Breakfast table, plenty of cabinets for storage and a pantry closet. The family room has, a ceiling fan and sliding glass door. The spacious Master Bedroom has a ceiling fan. The Master bathroom has dual sinks, separate shower stall. The backyard is a corner lot. Located near Major Roadways you can access 417 to travel to the Airport or the beaches. Also close by you have the Waterford Town Center Plaza, Valencia College, University of Central Florida, Restaurants, and Recreational Activities. ONE car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 RIVER RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
2508 RIVER RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 2508 RIVER RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 2508 RIVER RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 RIVER RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2508 RIVER RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 RIVER RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2508 RIVER RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 2508 RIVER RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2508 RIVER RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2508 RIVER RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2508 RIVER RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 RIVER RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2508 RIVER RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2508 RIVER RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2508 RIVER RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 RIVER RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2508 RIVER RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2508 RIVER RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2508 RIVER RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
