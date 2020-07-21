2508 RIVER RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This Beautiful Home is ready for you! Upon entering you will find a tiled Living/ Dining room that opens up to your Room Combo with high ceilings. Moving forward you enter the kitchen which comes with recess lighting, a large window with a Breakfast table, plenty of cabinets for storage and a pantry closet. The family room has, a ceiling fan and sliding glass door. The spacious Master Bedroom has a ceiling fan. The Master bathroom has dual sinks, separate shower stall. The backyard is a corner lot. Located near Major Roadways you can access 417 to travel to the Airport or the beaches. Also close by you have the Waterford Town Center Plaza, Valencia College, University of Central Florida, Restaurants, and Recreational Activities. ONE car garage.