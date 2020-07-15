All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

212 W 1ST AVENUE

212 1st Avenue · (407) 389-7318
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

212 1st Avenue, Orange County, FL 34786

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,550

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
tennis court
Renovated LAKE BUTLER WATERFRONT 4 Bed 2 bath home in downtown Windermere with boat dock. Freshly re-finished original white oak flooring, new paint inside and out, new kitchen with all wood cabinets, 2 bartops, quartz countertops and Viking appliances. Master upstairs with long range water views and walk in closet. Water views from all bedrooms. Front and back covered porches and rear entry 2 car garage. Large 700 sq foot newly carpeted rec room and large wood family room. Rear fenced in private yard with mature landscaping. Small rear storage shed. About WIndermere- 13 public parks, town resident only keyed boat ramp, tennis courts, food truck events, weekly farmers market, public library, ice cream, coffee shop, and restaurants a short walk away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 W 1ST AVENUE have any available units?
212 W 1ST AVENUE has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 212 W 1ST AVENUE have?
Some of 212 W 1ST AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 W 1ST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
212 W 1ST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 W 1ST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 212 W 1ST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 212 W 1ST AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 212 W 1ST AVENUE offers parking.
Does 212 W 1ST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 W 1ST AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 W 1ST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 212 W 1ST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 212 W 1ST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 212 W 1ST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 212 W 1ST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 W 1ST AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 W 1ST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 W 1ST AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
