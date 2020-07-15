212 W 1ST AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage tennis court

Renovated LAKE BUTLER WATERFRONT 4 Bed 2 bath home in downtown Windermere with boat dock. Freshly re-finished original white oak flooring, new paint inside and out, new kitchen with all wood cabinets, 2 bartops, quartz countertops and Viking appliances. Master upstairs with long range water views and walk in closet. Water views from all bedrooms. Front and back covered porches and rear entry 2 car garage. Large 700 sq foot newly carpeted rec room and large wood family room. Rear fenced in private yard with mature landscaping. Small rear storage shed. About WIndermere- 13 public parks, town resident only keyed boat ramp, tennis courts, food truck events, weekly farmers market, public library, ice cream, coffee shop, and restaurants a short walk away.