2109 Allspice Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home ready for immediate move in! Split plan with living, dining and family rooms PLUS an additional bonus room on the back! Kitchen stocked with all the appliances! Washer/dryer hookups. Gas service required for hot water heater. 2-Car garage! Private, fenced back yard! Close to 441, Florida Mall and Orlando Attractions! Come take a look! Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,465, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,465, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.