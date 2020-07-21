All apartments in Orange County
Last updated January 22 2020 at 3:08 PM

2109 Allspice Avenue

2109 Allspice Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Allspice Avenue, Orange County, FL 32837

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home ready for immediate move in! Split plan with living, dining and family rooms PLUS an additional bonus room on the back! Kitchen stocked with all the appliances! Washer/dryer hookups. Gas service required for hot water heater. 2-Car garage! Private, fenced back yard! Close to 441, Florida Mall and Orlando Attractions! Come take a look! Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,465, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,465, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Allspice Avenue have any available units?
2109 Allspice Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
Is 2109 Allspice Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Allspice Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Allspice Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Allspice Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 2109 Allspice Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Allspice Avenue offers parking.
Does 2109 Allspice Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Allspice Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Allspice Avenue have a pool?
No, 2109 Allspice Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Allspice Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2109 Allspice Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Allspice Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 Allspice Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 Allspice Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2109 Allspice Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
