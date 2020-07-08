Amenities

1807 Cloverlawn Avenue Available 08/01/20 1807 Cloverlawn Avenue Orlando, FL 32806 - Deposit $1395. Monthly Rent $1395. Available August 1!



Call Spencer at (407) 346-5743 or email at Spencer@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!



Great 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex unit close to downtown and all major highways. The home features tile in the main living areas with carpet in each bedroom. There is a large living room space as well as an additional area next to the kitchen that can be used as either a dining room or an additional living area. Includes oversized 1 car garage with washer dryer hookups and fully fenced backyard.



Lawn Care Included!



Listed exclusively with Homevest Managment. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Schools:

Elementary - Kaley-Lake Como

Middle - Howard

High - Boone

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Directions-

From S Semoran Blvd go West on Curry Ford Rd to South on Cloverlawn Ave.

Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



Pet Information-

Pets approved on a case by case basis with correct deposit/fees and Owner approval.

$150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one time pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.



