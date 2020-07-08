All apartments in Orange County
Orange County, FL
1807 Cloverlawn Avenue
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

1807 Cloverlawn Avenue

1807 Cloverlawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1807 Cloverlawn Avenue, Orange County, FL 32806

Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1807 Cloverlawn Avenue Available 08/01/20 1807 Cloverlawn Avenue Orlando, FL 32806 - Deposit $1395. Monthly Rent $1395. Available August 1!

Call Spencer at (407) 346-5743 or email at Spencer@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

Great 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex unit close to downtown and all major highways. The home features tile in the main living areas with carpet in each bedroom. There is a large living room space as well as an additional area next to the kitchen that can be used as either a dining room or an additional living area. Includes oversized 1 car garage with washer dryer hookups and fully fenced backyard.

Lawn Care Included!

Listed exclusively with Homevest Managment. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Schools:
Elementary - Kaley-Lake Como
Middle - Howard
High - Boone
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Directions-
From S Semoran Blvd go West on Curry Ford Rd to South on Cloverlawn Ave.
Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

Pet Information-
Pets approved on a case by case basis with correct deposit/fees and Owner approval.
$150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one time pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.

Call Spencer at (407) 346-5743 or email at Spencer@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

(RLNE3738832)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Cloverlawn Avenue have any available units?
1807 Cloverlawn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 1807 Cloverlawn Avenue have?
Some of 1807 Cloverlawn Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Cloverlawn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Cloverlawn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Cloverlawn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1807 Cloverlawn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1807 Cloverlawn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1807 Cloverlawn Avenue offers parking.
Does 1807 Cloverlawn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 Cloverlawn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Cloverlawn Avenue have a pool?
No, 1807 Cloverlawn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Cloverlawn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1807 Cloverlawn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Cloverlawn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 Cloverlawn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1807 Cloverlawn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1807 Cloverlawn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
