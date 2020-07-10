All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:30 PM

1805 CLOVERLAWN AVENUE

1805 Cloverlawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1805 Cloverlawn Avenue, Orange County, FL 32806

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex unit close to downtown and all major highways. The home features tile in the main living areas with carpet in each bedroom. There is a large living room space as well as an additional area next to the kitchen that can be used as either a dining room or an additional living area. Includes oversized 1 car garage with washer dryer hookups and fully fenced backyard.

Lawn Care Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 CLOVERLAWN AVENUE have any available units?
1805 CLOVERLAWN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 1805 CLOVERLAWN AVENUE have?
Some of 1805 CLOVERLAWN AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 CLOVERLAWN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1805 CLOVERLAWN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 CLOVERLAWN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1805 CLOVERLAWN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 1805 CLOVERLAWN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1805 CLOVERLAWN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1805 CLOVERLAWN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 CLOVERLAWN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 CLOVERLAWN AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1805 CLOVERLAWN AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1805 CLOVERLAWN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1805 CLOVERLAWN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 CLOVERLAWN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 CLOVERLAWN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 CLOVERLAWN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1805 CLOVERLAWN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
