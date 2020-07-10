1805 CLOVERLAWN AVENUE

Great 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex unit close to downtown and all major highways. The home features tile in the main living areas with carpet in each bedroom. There is a large living room space as well as an additional area next to the kitchen that can be used as either a dining room or an additional living area. Includes oversized 1 car garage with washer dryer hookups and fully fenced backyard.
Lawn Care Included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
