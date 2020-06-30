177 Grove ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great single family home in SW Orlando 32835 - Property Id: 8099



Cozy yet roomy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with single car garage located in SW Orlando. This home features a nice size living room/dining room combo. Living room and bedrooms have laminate floors. There is a kitchen pantry for extra storage. Talk about escaping to a relaxing area, the backyard very spacious, and FENCED plus a shed for extra storage. This home is in a great location, just minutes from downtown Orlando, attractions, major highways, shopping and dining, along with great schools.



Tenants are responsible for lawn care and pest control



