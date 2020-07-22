All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1769 White Feather Loop

1769 White Feather Loop · (407) 890-7867
Location

1769 White Feather Loop, Orange County, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1769 White Feather Loop · Avail. Oct 1

$2,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2008 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
1769 White Feather Loop Available 10/01/20 Stunning 3/2.5 home in Oakland Trails with beautiful upgrades! - This upgraded & spacious 3/2.5 is just down the road from Winter Garden, FL, and only one house away from the community center and pool in Oakland Trails by Meritage Homes.

Taken directly from the builder:

"The beautiful Kipling model home features an open kitchen that overlooks the dual living areas on the first floor. Upstairs, you'll find the loft that separates the master suite and secondary bedrooms for privacy. Relax and watch the Florida sunset under the covered lanai. Community is convenient to Central Florida's major employment, service, and entertainment corridors including Downtown Orlando and Walt Disney World and is just miles from SR 408 and SR 429 providing quick access to the Turnpike interchange and is adjacent to Killarney Station so you can enjoy leisurely bike rides and walks on the West Orange Trail. Winter Garden Village is less than 6 miles away & offers a host of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Known for their energy-efficient features, our homes help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving thousands of dollars on utility bills."

To schedule a showing of this property, visit our website at www.RentCare.net.

Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/

*Washer and dryer are present, but in as/is condition and for tenant convenience only.

(RLNE3842998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1769 White Feather Loop have any available units?
1769 White Feather Loop has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1769 White Feather Loop have?
Some of 1769 White Feather Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1769 White Feather Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1769 White Feather Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1769 White Feather Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1769 White Feather Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1769 White Feather Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1769 White Feather Loop offers parking.
Does 1769 White Feather Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1769 White Feather Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1769 White Feather Loop have a pool?
Yes, 1769 White Feather Loop has a pool.
Does 1769 White Feather Loop have accessible units?
No, 1769 White Feather Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1769 White Feather Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1769 White Feather Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1769 White Feather Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1769 White Feather Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
