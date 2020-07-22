Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

1769 White Feather Loop Available 10/01/20 Stunning 3/2.5 home in Oakland Trails with beautiful upgrades! - This upgraded & spacious 3/2.5 is just down the road from Winter Garden, FL, and only one house away from the community center and pool in Oakland Trails by Meritage Homes.



Taken directly from the builder:



"The beautiful Kipling model home features an open kitchen that overlooks the dual living areas on the first floor. Upstairs, you'll find the loft that separates the master suite and secondary bedrooms for privacy. Relax and watch the Florida sunset under the covered lanai. Community is convenient to Central Florida's major employment, service, and entertainment corridors including Downtown Orlando and Walt Disney World and is just miles from SR 408 and SR 429 providing quick access to the Turnpike interchange and is adjacent to Killarney Station so you can enjoy leisurely bike rides and walks on the West Orange Trail. Winter Garden Village is less than 6 miles away & offers a host of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Known for their energy-efficient features, our homes help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving thousands of dollars on utility bills."



To schedule a showing of this property, visit our website at www.RentCare.net.



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/



*Washer and dryer are present, but in as/is condition and for tenant convenience only.



(RLNE3842998)