Orange County, FL
1707 Whitney Isles Drive
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:16 AM

1707 Whitney Isles Drive

1707 Whitney Isles Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1707 Whitney Isles Drive, Orange County, FL 34786

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
Stunning 4 bedroom 4 bath pool home located in the much desired gated community of Whitney Isles. This home has over 2600 square feet and is full of custom features throughout. Starting with the built-ins and fire place in the living area, all the way through to the master bath. The large open floor plan and gourmet kitchen are great for entertaining. The fantastic features of this home continue to the outside where you'll find brick paved walkways and patio and a refreshing pool.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Whitney Isles Drive have any available units?
1707 Whitney Isles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 1707 Whitney Isles Drive have?
Some of 1707 Whitney Isles Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Whitney Isles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Whitney Isles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Whitney Isles Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 Whitney Isles Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1707 Whitney Isles Drive offer parking?
No, 1707 Whitney Isles Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1707 Whitney Isles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Whitney Isles Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Whitney Isles Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1707 Whitney Isles Drive has a pool.
Does 1707 Whitney Isles Drive have accessible units?
No, 1707 Whitney Isles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Whitney Isles Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 Whitney Isles Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 Whitney Isles Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1707 Whitney Isles Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
