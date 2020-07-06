1636 CRESTWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

This thoughtfully renovated College Park beauty will not last long. This cozy home has an open floor plan and large kitchen. The remodeled kitchen has great cabinet space, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. The bathrooms have been fully remodeled with modern finishes. The bedrooms have a great closet space that gives plenty of room for storage. The backyard is fenced in and very private. The property has a single car garage and includes a full size washer and dryer and lawn care in the rent. This home will not last long. Call your agent to set up a showing.