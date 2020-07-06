All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:40 AM

1636 CRESTWOOD DRIVE

1636 Crestwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1636 Crestwood Drive, Orange County, FL 32804

Amenities

Unit Amenities
This thoughtfully renovated College Park beauty will not last long.  This cozy home has an open floor plan and large kitchen.  The remodeled kitchen has great cabinet space, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar.  The bathrooms have been fully remodeled with modern finishes.  The bedrooms have a great closet space that gives plenty of room for storage.  The backyard is fenced in and very private.  The property has a single car garage and includes a full size washer and dryer and lawn care in the rent.  This home will not last long.  Call your agent to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 CRESTWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
1636 CRESTWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 1636 CRESTWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 1636 CRESTWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 CRESTWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1636 CRESTWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 CRESTWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1636 CRESTWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 1636 CRESTWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1636 CRESTWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1636 CRESTWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1636 CRESTWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 CRESTWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1636 CRESTWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1636 CRESTWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1636 CRESTWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 CRESTWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1636 CRESTWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1636 CRESTWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1636 CRESTWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
