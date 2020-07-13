Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

1621 Wekiva Crossing Blvd Available 08/12/20 3 Bedroom Home in Apopka - This 3 bedroom 2 bath charming Apopka Home is located in the small, quiet neighborhood of Wekiva Crossing. Rich dark-wood laminate floors throughout the living area, and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Ceiling fans and upgraded blinds are included with the home. There is a large screened back patio with a lovely view and access to a fenced backyard.



LAWN CARE IS INCLUDED!



The quiet neighborhood of Wekiva Crossing in Apopka is conveniently located just off Lake Pleasant Road and 436 and nearby local schools, shopping and dining, with easy access to Wekiva Springs Road, North 441 and I-4.



(RLNE5904772)