Orange County, FL
1621 Wekiva Crossing Blvd
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1621 Wekiva Crossing Blvd

1621 Wekiva Crossing Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1621 Wekiva Crossing Boulevard, Orange County, FL 32703

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1621 Wekiva Crossing Blvd Available 08/12/20 3 Bedroom Home in Apopka - This 3 bedroom 2 bath charming Apopka Home is located in the small, quiet neighborhood of Wekiva Crossing. Rich dark-wood laminate floors throughout the living area, and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Ceiling fans and upgraded blinds are included with the home. There is a large screened back patio with a lovely view and access to a fenced backyard.

LAWN CARE IS INCLUDED!

The quiet neighborhood of Wekiva Crossing in Apopka is conveniently located just off Lake Pleasant Road and 436 and nearby local schools, shopping and dining, with easy access to Wekiva Springs Road, North 441 and I-4.

(RLNE5904772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

