Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for new? You found it - this was built in 2019 Three bedroom two and a half bath town house in a new subdivision. Upgrades galore, stainless steel appliances, upgraded tiles and and counter tops are but a few of the additional features this home has to offer. It shows like a model and will satisfy even the most critical home hunters. Property is professionally managed and includes lawn care. Hurry before some grabs it before you.