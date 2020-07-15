13427 Blue Heron Beach Drive - 1, #1905

Amenities

19th floor Condo overlooking a lake. . Rent includes water, trash, home phone, cable and WIFI. Offers breathtaking views! Wake up to a romantic sunrise from your spacious balcony. Enjoy an enviromentally-friendly stroll on the boardwalk through the conservation area. Sip a refreshing cocktail from the Tiki Bar while relaxing poolside. Soak your sore muscles in the outdoor Jacuzzi. Fantastic opportunity to rent this turnkey property in the heart of Lake Buena Vista. It is just minutes away from Disney World, Sea World and Universal Studios. The unit offers free Wi-Fi. Recreation includes heated pools, hot tubs, a video game room, exercise room and 24 hour on site staff to assist you. Covered parking, security elevators with keyed access only. Scenic boardwalks and Buena Vista Watersports will deliver jet skis and pontoon or ski boats right to our dock on Lake Bryan for some aquatic fun! Shopping, dining and Mini Golf in walking distance.