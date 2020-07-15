All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:00 AM

13427 Blue Heron Beach Drive - 1, #1905

13427 Blue Heron Beach Dr · (321) 236-0488
Location

13427 Blue Heron Beach Dr, Orange County, FL 32821

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
19th floor Condo overlooking a lake. . Rent includes water, trash, home phone, cable and WIFI. Offers breathtaking views! Wake up to a romantic sunrise from your spacious balcony. Enjoy an enviromentally-friendly stroll on the boardwalk through the conservation area. Sip a refreshing cocktail from the Tiki Bar while relaxing poolside. Soak your sore muscles in the outdoor Jacuzzi. Fantastic opportunity to rent this turnkey property in the heart of Lake Buena Vista. It is just minutes away from Disney World, Sea World and Universal Studios. The unit offers free Wi-Fi. Recreation includes heated pools, hot tubs, a video game room, exercise room and 24 hour on site staff to assist you. Covered parking, security elevators with keyed access only. Scenic boardwalks and Buena Vista Watersports will deliver jet skis and pontoon or ski boats right to our dock on Lake Bryan for some aquatic fun! Shopping, dining and Mini Golf in walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13427 Blue Heron Beach Drive - 1, #1905 have any available units?
13427 Blue Heron Beach Drive - 1, #1905 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13427 Blue Heron Beach Drive - 1, #1905 have?
Some of 13427 Blue Heron Beach Drive - 1, #1905's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13427 Blue Heron Beach Drive - 1, #1905 currently offering any rent specials?
13427 Blue Heron Beach Drive - 1, #1905 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13427 Blue Heron Beach Drive - 1, #1905 pet-friendly?
No, 13427 Blue Heron Beach Drive - 1, #1905 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 13427 Blue Heron Beach Drive - 1, #1905 offer parking?
Yes, 13427 Blue Heron Beach Drive - 1, #1905 offers parking.
Does 13427 Blue Heron Beach Drive - 1, #1905 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13427 Blue Heron Beach Drive - 1, #1905 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13427 Blue Heron Beach Drive - 1, #1905 have a pool?
Yes, 13427 Blue Heron Beach Drive - 1, #1905 has a pool.
Does 13427 Blue Heron Beach Drive - 1, #1905 have accessible units?
Yes, 13427 Blue Heron Beach Drive - 1, #1905 has accessible units.
Does 13427 Blue Heron Beach Drive - 1, #1905 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13427 Blue Heron Beach Drive - 1, #1905 has units with dishwashers.
Does 13427 Blue Heron Beach Drive - 1, #1905 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13427 Blue Heron Beach Drive - 1, #1905 does not have units with air conditioning.
