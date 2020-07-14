13003 Plantation Park Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath condo in the highly desired area of Buena Vista, home of world renowned Disney world theme parks. This is a third floor condo laminate flooring in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Condo is unique with high ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Kitchen is well appointed with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Condo balcony overlooks the pool area. Condo is located in Plantation Park, surrounded by beautiful resorts and loaded with amenities: Community pool, nicely decorated clubhouse, fitness center, games, tennis and lots more. Easy access to everyday amenities, restaurants, fine dining and lots of shopping. Also easy access to highways.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.