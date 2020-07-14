All apartments in Orange County
Last updated June 24 2020 at 4:42 PM

13003 Plantation Park Circle

13003 Plantation Park Cir · (407) 807-6077
Location

13003 Plantation Park Cir, Orange County, FL 32821

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1334 · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 886 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath condo in the highly desired area of Buena Vista, home of world renowned Disney world theme parks. This is a third floor condo laminate flooring in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Condo is unique with high ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Kitchen is well appointed with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Condo balcony overlooks the pool area. Condo is located in Plantation Park, surrounded by beautiful resorts and loaded with amenities: Community pool, nicely decorated clubhouse, fitness center, games, tennis and lots more. Easy access to everyday amenities, restaurants, fine dining and lots of shopping. Also easy access to highways.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13003 Plantation Park Circle have any available units?
13003 Plantation Park Circle has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13003 Plantation Park Circle have?
Some of 13003 Plantation Park Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13003 Plantation Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13003 Plantation Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13003 Plantation Park Circle pet-friendly?
No, 13003 Plantation Park Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 13003 Plantation Park Circle offer parking?
No, 13003 Plantation Park Circle does not offer parking.
Does 13003 Plantation Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13003 Plantation Park Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13003 Plantation Park Circle have a pool?
Yes, 13003 Plantation Park Circle has a pool.
Does 13003 Plantation Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 13003 Plantation Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13003 Plantation Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 13003 Plantation Park Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13003 Plantation Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 13003 Plantation Park Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
