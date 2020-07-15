1239 LAKE WHITNEY DRIVE

Amenities
Reserve at Belmere in Windermere - 4BR/4BA Pool Home - Luxurious over-sized home with 4BR / 4BA. This home is great for entertaining and includes: Large gourmet kitchen with island, stainless appliances, family room overlooking screened-in swimming pool. Large master suite with garden tub, separate shower, double sinks, customized walk-in closet, and enclosed retreat area. This home also features a gas fireplace and wet bar, spacious laundry room with storage and counter space, a formal dining area and bonus room. You will enjoy a fenced yard, and covered lanai complete with a outdoor summer kitchen. This home is located in a gated community and includes a clubhouse with fitness center, tennis courts and playground.
Lawn Care and Pool care are included. PETS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED
*Furniture and Drapes not included
Move-in fees:
Application fee per adult
First full month due at move in
Holding deposit equal to one month
A/C filter program is $15/month (Mandatory)
Liability insurance required
Admin fee - $275 (Due at move-in)
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4217584)