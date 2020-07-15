All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 1239 LAKE WHITNEY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
1239 LAKE WHITNEY DRIVE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:53 PM

1239 LAKE WHITNEY DRIVE

1239 Lake Whitney Drive · (321) 895-9258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1239 Lake Whitney Drive, Orange County, FL 34786
Reserve At Belmere

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1239 LAKE WHITNEY DRIVE · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3606 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Reserve at Belmere in Windermere - 4BR/4BA Pool Home - Luxurious over-sized home with 4BR / 4BA. This home is great for entertaining and includes: Large gourmet kitchen with island, stainless appliances, family room overlooking screened-in swimming pool. Large master suite with garden tub, separate shower, double sinks, customized walk-in closet, and enclosed retreat area. This home also features a gas fireplace and wet bar, spacious laundry room with storage and counter space, a formal dining area and bonus room. You will enjoy a fenced yard, and covered lanai complete with a outdoor summer kitchen. This home is located in a gated community and includes a clubhouse with fitness center, tennis courts and playground.

Lawn Care and Pool care are included. PETS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED
*Furniture and Drapes not included

Move-in fees:
Application fee per adult
First full month due at move in
Holding deposit equal to one month
A/C filter program is $15/month (Mandatory)
Liability insurance required
Admin fee - $275 (Due at move-in)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4217584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 LAKE WHITNEY DRIVE have any available units?
1239 LAKE WHITNEY DRIVE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1239 LAKE WHITNEY DRIVE have?
Some of 1239 LAKE WHITNEY DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 LAKE WHITNEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1239 LAKE WHITNEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 LAKE WHITNEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1239 LAKE WHITNEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 1239 LAKE WHITNEY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1239 LAKE WHITNEY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1239 LAKE WHITNEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1239 LAKE WHITNEY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 LAKE WHITNEY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1239 LAKE WHITNEY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1239 LAKE WHITNEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1239 LAKE WHITNEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 LAKE WHITNEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1239 LAKE WHITNEY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1239 LAKE WHITNEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1239 LAKE WHITNEY DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1239 LAKE WHITNEY DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St
Orlando, FL 32828
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814
The Tiffany At Maitland West
9301 Summit Centre Way
Maitland, FL 32810

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity