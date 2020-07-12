All apartments in Orange County
Orange County, FL
12051 International Drive
12051 International Drive

12051 International Drive · (352) 336-9349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12051 International Drive, Orange County, FL 32821

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,481

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 974 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Best-in-Class interior finishes, unsurpassed community amenity offerings and an outstanding proximity including walking distance to the best Orlando shopping, entertainment and dining Orlando has to offer set us distinctly above the rest! Our neighborhood has it all you can walk or jump on the I-Drive Trolley with a stop right at our property. The World-Class shopping of the Mall at Millenia, The Florida Mall and Orlando Premium outlets put your right in the midst of one of the nation's top retail markets! You can spend the afternoon with a choice of a variety of nature-oriented activities including picnicking, fishing, camping, hiking and a multitude of sports in the combined 20,000 acres at nearby Lake Eola Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12051 International Drive have any available units?
12051 International Drive has a unit available for $1,481 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12051 International Drive have?
Some of 12051 International Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12051 International Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12051 International Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12051 International Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12051 International Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 12051 International Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12051 International Drive offers parking.
Does 12051 International Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12051 International Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12051 International Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12051 International Drive has a pool.
Does 12051 International Drive have accessible units?
No, 12051 International Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12051 International Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12051 International Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12051 International Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12051 International Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
