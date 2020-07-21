All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 11801 PROLOGUE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
11801 PROLOGUE AVENUE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

11801 PROLOGUE AVENUE

11801 Prologue Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11801 Prologue Ave, Orange County, FL 32832

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
YOU CAN LIVE IN YOUR DREAM HOME! This beautiful new construction home for rent in the Lake Nona-Orlando area will take your breath away! This spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home includes a 2-car garage and an office. The 2-story home has just over 2,600 sqft of living space. The fully tiled kitchen has all new appliances, quartz counters and 42” cabinets. Downstairs guest room and full bath along with a sizeable office / den. Upstairs plenty of fun is to be had in the loft area. Master suite along with 3 bedrooms are also located upstairs. The large master suite has a large, walk-in closet, beautiful master bath with double sinks, separate shower and garden tub. All of the bedrooms and loft have fresh carpet, the bathrooms feature 17” tile and wood plank flooring throughout the rest of the home. The home has an Energy efficient solar panel system and many smart home features. will keep your energy bills low. The highly sought out community of Storey Park includes a resort style pool, splash pads, fitness center, walking trails, dog park, community gardening and much more! Live in the heart of it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11801 PROLOGUE AVENUE have any available units?
11801 PROLOGUE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 11801 PROLOGUE AVENUE have?
Some of 11801 PROLOGUE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11801 PROLOGUE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
11801 PROLOGUE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11801 PROLOGUE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11801 PROLOGUE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 11801 PROLOGUE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 11801 PROLOGUE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 11801 PROLOGUE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11801 PROLOGUE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11801 PROLOGUE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 11801 PROLOGUE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 11801 PROLOGUE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 11801 PROLOGUE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 11801 PROLOGUE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11801 PROLOGUE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11801 PROLOGUE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11801 PROLOGUE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd
Ocoee, FL 34734
The Promenade
1240 Winter Garden Vineland Rd
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St
Orlando, FL 32806
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College