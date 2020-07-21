11801 PROLOGUE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden dog park gym parking pool garage new construction

YOU CAN LIVE IN YOUR DREAM HOME! This beautiful new construction home for rent in the Lake Nona-Orlando area will take your breath away! This spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home includes a 2-car garage and an office. The 2-story home has just over 2,600 sqft of living space. The fully tiled kitchen has all new appliances, quartz counters and 42” cabinets. Downstairs guest room and full bath along with a sizeable office / den. Upstairs plenty of fun is to be had in the loft area. Master suite along with 3 bedrooms are also located upstairs. The large master suite has a large, walk-in closet, beautiful master bath with double sinks, separate shower and garden tub. All of the bedrooms and loft have fresh carpet, the bathrooms feature 17” tile and wood plank flooring throughout the rest of the home. The home has an Energy efficient solar panel system and many smart home features. will keep your energy bills low. The highly sought out community of Storey Park includes a resort style pool, splash pads, fitness center, walking trails, dog park, community gardening and much more! Live in the heart of it all!